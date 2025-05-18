Fire at Toyota plant extinguished after air handler unit catches fire, EMA director says

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire broke out in the car wash division of the Toyota plant in Georgetown on Sunday morning, according to Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management.

Georgetown and Scott County fire departments responded to the scene after being dispatched at 10 a.m.

Michael Henningan, Georgetown Scott County EMA director, said the fire started in an air handler unit in the facility's car wash division.

Emergency crews remained on site for approximately four hours before clearing the scene.

The plant has now been declared all clear.

