Fire burns down part of UK classroom trailer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire has burned down part of a University of Kentucky outdoor classroom trailer, according to Lexington Fire.

LFD said the fire started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning and that the trailer is located behind the UK College of Pharmacy on Leader Avenue.

LFD reported significant structural collapse in the center of the building.

They also said no one was hurt and no other buildings appear to be damaged.

A fire investigator is looking into the origin and cause of the fire.

