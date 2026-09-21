Fire chief announces retirement after 31 years with Lexington Fire Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Lexington Fire Chief Jason Wells plans to retire in January after more than three decades with the department, Mayor Linda Gorton announced Monday.

Wells, who has served with the Lexington Fire Department for 31 years, was appointed chief by Gorton in 2021. During his tenure as chief, the department expanded staffing, increased emergency response capacity and launched several new public safety initiatives.

“Jason has done an incredible job for this city, making it a safer place to live,” Gorton said in a statement. “He is leaving a department that has expanded its mission and has grown with the city. He has been great to work with, and we will miss him. But the impact of his leadership will live on through one of the top-ranked fire departments in the nation.”

Wells reflected on his career and the department’s long history of service to the community.

“The Lexington Fire Department has stood for over 150 years, proudly serving our great community,” Wells said. “While each of us in the division contributes greatly, we are also just a small part of an amazing, ongoing story. Each retirement provides the opportunity for new leaders to emerge and continue to improve on that story.”

According to the mayor’s office, the department grew from 597 firefighters in 2021 to 635 firefighters in 2026. During that same period, annual emergency responses increased from 61,846 runs to more than 70,000 runs.

Among the initiatives launched under Wells’ leadership were equipping medical units with whole blood for on-scene transfusions, implementing a station alerting system aimed at reducing response times and creating the Community Crisis Co-Response Team in partnership with the Lexington Police Department to assist with mental health-related calls.

The department also added a 13th emergency medical vehicle to its fleet and expanded its community paramedicine program, which provides support for residents dealing with issues such as mobility challenges, addiction and mental health concerns.

The mayor said she expects to announce Wells’ successor in early December and noted that the department has strong internal candidates for the position.