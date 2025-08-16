Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire crews battle blaze at Lexington landfill after reports of black smoke

Image (23).jpg
WLEX
Image (23).jpg
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews responded to a landfill fire Saturday afternoon in Lexington after getting reports of black smoke visible in the area, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

At approximately 4:18 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of Haley Downs following reports of a column of black smoke rising in the vicinity. Upon arrival, crews discovered a large garbage pile ablaze at the landfill located at 4197 Hedger Lane.

Firefighters are actively working to extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

