Fire crews respond to reported brush fire in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews responded to a brush fire scene on Thursday afternoon in Powell County.

Stanton Fire Lieutenant Stevie Townsend detailed that when units arrived, several acres were burning. Area firefighters then went in and built a containment wall.

Townsend said the fire broke through the wall twice before units contained it. The brush fire took around two hours to contain, Townsend reported.

On Wednesday, Kentucky's Division of Forestry reported that the fire threat was high in parts of Kentucky due to "increased risk for wildfire spread."

Lack of precipitation and heavy wind gusts can result in an increased risk of a wildfire to spread across the area on Thursday and Friday, according to state forestry.

The spring fire season for Kentucky runs from Feb. 15 through April 30. Forestry officials said it's illegal to burn anything within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

