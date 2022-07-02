Fire damages three structures overnight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three buildings were involved in a fire early Saturday morning in Lexington.

Firefighters responded to E. 7th Street at around 1:00 a.m. They say three structures were involved in the fire, with the flames starting in one that was unoccupied and spreading to two neighboring buildings.

Investigators say people were inside the structures where the fire spread, but nobody was hurt. No cause of the fire has been released and the investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the damage.