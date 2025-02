(LEX 18) — The Richland Fire Department responded to a landslide on Thursday on N KY 11 near Vaughn Hill, according to a post on social media.

The department says that a homeowner was notified that water and debris entered into a few homes in the area.

The Kentucky Department of Highways also responded to the situation with a front loader to clear the roadway. In addition, one truck and several firefighters responded to the scene,