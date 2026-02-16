Fire kills 3 in Leslie County, community rallies around teen who survived

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A deadly house fire in Hyden Friday night claimed the lives of three family members, leaving a tight-knit Leslie County community mourning and rallying around a 15-year-old survivor.

The fire killed June Nantz, a beloved retired educator, and her two daughters, Jadeana Begley and Lisa Marcum. Nantz's granddaughter, 15-year-old Sicily Begley, escaped with minor injuries.

The fire occurred near Rockhouse Pentecostal Church, where Nantz was a member. Madison Couch, also a church member, witnessed the emergency response.

"They live less than a mile from where we are. We seen all the firefighters and first responders. Normally when you see that many. You know it's something bad," Couch said.

Word quickly spread through the small community that the fire involved Nantz's home. Heather Gay, who worked with Nantz, drove to the scene.

"We're hearing that it's Ms. June's house. Shortly after I decided I was going to drive over there. See what's going on. You can tell it was a difficult situation," Gay, principal for Mountain View Elementary said.

After learning about the fatalities, the community's focus immediately turned to Sicily.

"My next thought was I need to get to Sicily. We knew she had gotten out," Gay said.

Nantz's death leaves a significant void in Leslie County. She impacted countless people during her nearly 50-year career as a teacher and coach.

The community is now determined to honor Nantz's memory by supporting her granddaughter.

"The best thing we can do is to honor her is to make sure that her little sunshine is taken care of," Gay said.

As Sicily processes and recovers from the tragedy, she won't face it alone. Gay says this response exemplifies Leslie County's character.

"A tragedy that occurred the whole county comes together as one," Gay said.

If you want to help Gay and other community members, you can send essential goods or gift cards to the church’s mailing address: PO Box 1872, Hyden, Ky, 41749.

Further, you can donate through Paypal to @heatherbowling946 or directly through the funeral home website at https://www.walkerfuneralhomesllc.com/