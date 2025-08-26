Fire officials warn of dangers as burn bans take effect across Kentucky

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — With cooler temperatures settling over the Bluegrass region, dry grass and windy conditions have prompted fire officials to issue burn bans across several counties, warning residents about the serious dangers of outdoor burning.

"You put everybody at risk when you light a fire. That's why I always tell people, you wanna serve us? Don't burn. Help us," said Major Lisa Johnson of the Clay City Fire Department.

Johnson, who has served with the department for five years, has witnessed firsthand how dangerous outside burning can become under current conditions.

"You have to be careful because anytime there's wind, those little sparks, they carry so far that it amazes you," Johnson said. "And now being with fire, over the last five years, what catches on fire amazes me that I never thought about as a regular person."

The burn ban comes as the region experiences particularly dry conditions that create ideal circumstances for fires to spread rapidly. Johnson noted that many residents don't realize they're creating hazardous situations.

"You cannot burn within 150 feet of a forest line. 50 feet from a building. But people living here tend to burn their trash and they don't do it intentionally. They do it without thinking," Johnson said.

One of the major concerns during these dry conditions involves carelessly discarded cigarettes, which can easily ignite roadside vegetation and spread to larger areas.

In Kentucky, county burn bans prohibit burning leaves, debris, bonfires, charcoal grilling and the use of fireworks. Violations of these bans are punishable by law.

Johnson emphasized the importance of community vigilance during these dangerous conditions.

"Watch out for your neighbors. Watch out for anyone you see suspicious in the woods. Because it's just people and fires are one of the most vicious elements you can use," Johnson said.