Fire reported at Lexington Papa John’s; no injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Firefighters responded Friday morning to a reported structure fire at a Papa John’s restaurant on Richmond Road in Lexington.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched to 2937 Richmond Rd. at approximately 8:53 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building's roofline and located a fire in a hallway.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and began checking for any extension of the flames to other parts of the building.

LEX News

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the fire's origin and cause. The investigation remains ongoing.

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