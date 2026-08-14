Fire rescue vehicle struck by falling tree during Perry County flood response; firefighter unharmed

(LEX NEWS) — A Ball Creek Fire & Rescue vehicle responding to a water rescue during Thursday night's flooding was heavily damaged after being struck by a falling tree, but the firefighter behind the wheel escaped with little to no injuries, according to the department.

The incident happened on Aug. 13 while Ball Creek Fire & Rescue crews were assisting with multiple swift water rescues alongside Jones Fork Fire & Rescue.

According to a Facebook post, crews were first dispatched around 9:13 p.m. to a water rescue near Cougar Lane off Bear Fork Road. Firefighters responded, assessed the situation and made contact with those needing assistance.

As flood-related emergencies continued throughout the night, additional calls for water rescues were reported across the service areas covered by Ball Creek and Jones Fork. While swift water rescue personnel were returning to their personal vehicles, Rescue 801 was diverted from Bear Fork Road to respond to another emergency on Double D Lane.

While traveling westbound on KY-550 near the old Thacker & Grigsby telephone buildings, officials said a large tree suddenly fell from a nearby cliff and struck Rescue 801.

The firefighter operating the vehicle was able to walk away with little to no injuries, and the department said it is grateful the outcome was not more severe.

Officials are now working with their insurance provider to determine the extent of the damage and whether Rescue 801 can be repaired and returned to service or if it will be declared a total loss.

Despite the damage to the rescue vehicle, firefighters continued their response efforts throughout the night. The department said crews successfully helped bring seven adults, three young children and one toddler to safety during the water rescue operations.

Ball Creek Fire & Rescue said it remains available for emergency calls and will rely on assistance from neighboring departments if needed while the vehicle's future is determined.

"We are thankful our member is safe and that our team was able to continue serving those who needed us," the department said.

