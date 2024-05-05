Firefighter, resident taken to hospital after Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A firefighter and resident were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a house fire on Bishop Drive in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, they were dispatched at 2:11 p.m. to a house fire, and when they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story split-level home.

After fighting the fire, one firefighter was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and exhaustion but is expected to be released later today.

One resident from the home was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.