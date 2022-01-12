Firefighters battle early morning house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Firefighters are battling an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Clay Avenue just before 3:45 Wednesday morning. When our LEX 18 crew arrived, they saw flames shooting from the top of one side of the house and a lot of smoke in the area.

We’re on scene of a house fire near Clay and Euclid in Lexington. We can see the flames on one side of the house. Working on getting more details. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/QtXnbOKuF5 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 12, 2022

Clay Avenue is blocked off to traffic from High Street to Euclid Avenue.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 has a crew on scene and will update this story when details become available.