Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Firefighters battle early morning house fire

items.[0].image.alt
Evelyn Schultz - LEX 18
Image from iOS (49).jpg
Posted at 4:23 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 04:52:20-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Firefighters are battling an early morning house fire.

Firefighters were called to the home on Clay Avenue just before 3:45 Wednesday morning. When our LEX 18 crew arrived, they saw flames shooting from the top of one side of the house and a lot of smoke in the area.

Clay Avenue is blocked off to traffic from High Street to Euclid Avenue.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 has a crew on scene and will update this story when details become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!