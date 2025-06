GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A baby girl was recently born in the parking lot of Fire Station one in Georgetown after her father pulled over while trying to reach Baptist Hospital.

Third shift crews at the fire station stepped in to deliver the baby when it became clear the family wouldn't make it to the hospital in time.

Both mother and baby are doing well. The family even visited the fire station on Friday to thank the firefighters who helped with the unexpected delivery.