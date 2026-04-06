Firefighters extinguish Race Street house fire after dog attempts to follow crews into the home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire on Race Street Monday morning, reporting no injuries but a close call involving a dog.

Crews responded to the one-level home at around 8:20 a.m. The fire appears to have started inside a bedroom, according to officials on scene. A dog in the backyard attempted to follow firefighters into the burning home.

"There was a dog in the backyard. The dog ran in with them. They were able to grab him and get him back out the door. He just got a little singe on his tail, but he'll be okay," Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Galati said.

Animal control took the dog in.

Firefighters were told someone may have been removing items from the house before first responders arrived, but the person was gone by the time crews arrived. That person will be displaced.

There was only minor damage reported to a neighboring home's siding, officials added.