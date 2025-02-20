Firefighters in Barbourville rescue person from house fire

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters in Barbourville responded to a house fire and rescued one person from inside the home on Thursday, according to the department.

The Barbourville Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were dispatched to a house fire on KY 3439, where it was reported that someone was possibly trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found and removed one victim from the home. The person who was removed was reported to have sustained minor injuries.

The department says firefighters remained on scene for around two hours to extinguish the fire.

