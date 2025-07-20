Firefighters rescue 12 puppies trapped in culvert in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters and emergency responders successfully rescued 12 puppies trapped in a small culvert in Harlan today, according to a post from the Harlan City Fire Department.

The department says they were called to the scene at 3:03 p.m. for an animal rescue operation. They were joined by officers from the Harlan City Police Department, Harlan County Animal Control, and members of the Sunshine Fire Department.

Responders worked together to safely retrieve all 12 puppies from the confined space.