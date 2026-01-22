Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Firefighters rescue driver from overturned vehicle in icy Kentucky creek

621468374_1321793559972082_5360812873428669713_n.jpg
Bardstown Fire Department
621468374_1321793559972082_5360812873428669713_n.jpg
Posted

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters rescued a driver from an overturned vehicle in an icy creek in Nelson County on Wednesday afternoon, officials reported.

The Bardstown Fire Department, along with Nelson County Fire and Nelson County Fire & Rescue, responded to the 1300 block of High Grove Road at at around 3:15 p.m. for reports of a vehicle overturned in a creek.

Crews arrived to find a single vehicle flipped over in a creek bed with about a foot of water and ice covering the area.

Nelson County Fire & Rescue conducted the extrication of the patient while Bardstown Fire Department set up a rope system using their aerial device to remove the person from the creek bed, the department reported.

Once the patient was freed from the vehicle, crews placed them in a stokes basket. The basket was then connected to the rope system on the aerial truck, officials explained. Firefighters used the aerial as a haul system by extending and retracting the device to lift the patient to safety.

The condition of the driver was not immediately released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18