Firefighters respond to and extinguish fire in Clay County that threatened nearby homes

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters responded to and extinguished a "residential structure fire" in Clay County on Friday afternoon. The fire threatened multiple homes and required assistance from several fire departments.

According to a post from the City of Manchester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 2:36 p.m. after being dispatched by Clay County E-911. Upon arrival, they found the residence fully engulfed in flames with surrounding structures at risk.

Crews immediately launched a "defensive attack" on the residence to protect neighboring properties. However, the fire managed to ignite nearby grass and wooded areas, creating a secondary fire that spread rapidly toward other homes.

Firefighters remained on scene for hours, working to contain both fires. The operation required assistance from multiple agencies, including Hacker Fire Department, Big Creek Fire Department, and the Kentucky Division of Forestry.