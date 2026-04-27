First Baptist Church in Paris welcomes L. Rodney Bennett as its 13th pastor

PARIS, Ky. (LEX18) — First Baptist Church in Paris welcomed its 13th pastor, L. Rodney Bennett, during a celebration on Sunday afternoon.

The Frankfort resident worked for the Department of Education before taking on his new role. The celebration allowed members to meet Bennett and the First Lady, and to understand his goals for the church.

"It’s a great day to be alive, and a greater day to be alive Christ Jesus. When I have the opportunity to be a pastor of such an illustrious church," L. Rodney Bennett said.

"It gives me great challenge, it gives me great privilege to be able to stand and to teach God’s people and to be able to share in this great community and across this nation," Bennett said.

Bennett shared his vision for the congregation, emphasizing the importance of bringing people together.

"God wants unity in his community. He wants unity in the Godly community. [] four and five say the lord has one faith and one baptism. That means he wants to bring all people together. All kindreds. All races. All genders. And that’s the vision I see," Bennett said.

Members who grew up in the church, like Lisa Warfield Johnson, said they are excited to worship with him.

"We are so happy. We’re overjoyed and we just thank God for everything. We give God all the glory," Lisa Warfield Johnson said.

"Well the main thing he loves the Lord. And when you have that everything else falls into place. He loves the Lord. He knows the bible. He prays, he reads, he studies, he teaches. And we feel that he’s just right for such a time as this," Johnson said.

"That lets us know that when we have that kind of support we can go forth collectively. Unitedly. To do great things and to make certain we are standing flat footed and delivering on things that are necessary in this age and time," Bennett said.