First-ever LEX Talks slated for Friday at Charles Young Park in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — It's important to us as a newsroom to make sure that in addition to reporting the news, we are truly listening to people in the communities we cover. With that mission in mind, we are holding our first-ever LEX TALK event this Friday, Aug. 21 at the Charles Young Park and Community Center from 4:30 to 6:30.

We want to hear directly from you. What issues are you facing in the East End? What stories do you want us to tell? More importantly, what do you want us to know about the East End? We hope you'll come join LEX News Anchor Larry Smith and Lexington Metro Reporter Ana Medina and share your stories.

