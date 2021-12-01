Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

LFCHD confirms first flu cases in Lexington

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
Americans encouraged to get flu shot as US prepares to battle both flu and COVID-19
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 10:52:59-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the city's first three lab-confirmed cases have been reported.

LFCHD encourages residents to remember that many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state health department or local health department. The health department is aware of people in the community testing positive for the flu in their provider’s offices through rapid testing.

The flu will continue to spread throughout the winter.

You can receive a free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Friday at LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!