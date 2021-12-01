LFCHD confirms first flu cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced the city's first three lab-confirmed cases have been reported.

LFCHD encourages residents to remember that many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to your state health department or local health department. The health department is aware of people in the community testing positive for the flu in their provider’s offices through rapid testing.

The flu will continue to spread throughout the winter.

You can receive a free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, or Friday at LFCHD's Public Health Clinic, located at 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.

Here are some tips to help you if you get sick!

1/3#FightFlu #FluSeason #LexingtonKy pic.twitter.com/9DFulhPWQc — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) December 1, 2021