First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Saturday

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 22, 2023
(LEX 18) — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Saturday as part of her "Joining Forces" initiative.

The first lady will visit Fort Campbell, a U.S. Army installation and home of the 101st Airborne Division. She plans to meet with military families impacted by the recent tornado in the area.

Biden will arrive at Campbell Army Airfield in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. At 1:30 p.m., the White House says she will take part in a holiday celebration with local military families and volunteers while also delivering remarks.

