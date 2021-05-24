First meeting held For Kentucky’s Search Warrant Task Force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron led the first meeting of Kentucky's brand new search warrant task force.

The group is scrutinizing a number of the procedures some believe may have led to the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor.

"It is very clear to all of you who are in this room just how important this responsibility is," said AG Cameron.

An 18-member task force will work through the rest of the year, looking at how warrants are obtained, reviewed, and carried out in Kentucky and it'll potentially recommend changes.

"We're not here to cast aspersions on anyone, but I do think it's important, periodically, for the AG's office to lead a constructive conversation if there needs to be any changes," said Cameron.

On the task force there are police officers, judges, lawyers, lawmakers, educators and regular citizens.

But there's some concern that the panel leans too heavily towards prosecution. One of the members of the group said the group needs to keep regular people in mind.

"I think voices need to be heard of people whose homes are subject to being searched, or their neighbors were searched and they were awaken in the middle of the night," said Public Advocate Damon Preston.

Cameron said there will be opportunity for public input. and the group will be working on this for the remainder of the year."I'm hopeful there will be recommendations that come out of this that help the process going forward," said Cameron.