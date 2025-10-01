First responders save trapped wheelchair-bound man from London house fire

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency personnel from the City of London performed a daring rescue on Wednesday when they saved a trapped wheelchair-bound man from a house fire on East 5th Street in London.

According to the London Police Department, police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the house fire at approximately 8:48 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a house heavily filled with smoke, which led to low visibility and hazardous conditions.

First responders then pushed through the smoke and "located the individual in a bedroom that was already consumed by fire, including the bed where he lay." Police say that, "Without hesitation, the team lifted the man from the flames and carried him to safety outside."

The man, whose name is reportedly being withheld at this time, did suffer burns and from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene before being taken to St. Joseph in London.

A release from London police adds, "The City of London commends the rapid, selfless, and courageous actions of all first responders involved. Their bravery under extreme conditions undoubtedly saved a life." The release also mentions Battalion Chief Brandon Wagers from the London Fire Department, Chief Bobby Day, Capt. Ryan Jackson, Lt. Drew Jackson, Lt. Troy Truett, Sgt. Ryan Jackson, Sgt. John Inman, Officer Hobie Daugherty, and Officer Eric Wilkerson, for their involvement in the rescue.

