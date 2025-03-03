First time mom has newfound appreciation for blood donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC), one in four people in the United States will need a blood transfusion during their lifetime, making blood donation crucial for maintaining community health. For families like that of Norah Gibson, blood donations are a vital necessity that directly impacts their lives.

Gibson, described as a "ball of energy," by her mother Kaitlyn Mullins, has been dealt a unique hand of challenges since being born with sickle SD disease, a blood disease that affects hemoglobin levels. The molecule that carries oxygen in your blood and throughout your body.

"As soon as she gets this blood it's like she's a whole new baby she's back to her happy little self being wild," said the first-time mother.

On average, Norah receives 100 ml of blood per month, according to her mother. This amount translates to about a fifth of one blood donation bag, meaning a standard pint of blood could provide Norah with five transfusions.

Before Norah was diagnosed, Mullins had little knowledge about the significance of blood donations or the challenges faced by families relying on them.

Eric Lindsey, a representative from the KBC, expressed a personal connection to the Gibson family.

"I mean, seeing her smile, seeing her being a kid, And then hearing your mother talk through that there are times when she is in pain or she's not feeling well, that pulls at your heartstrings" said Lindsey.

"We want her to live the happiest life she can possibly live, and we understand that part of her life that blood transfusions are going to be a part of that, but our job is to make sure that it's never a concern," he added.

The KBC says it's been increasingly difficult to help people who need blood. They say they lost more than 1,400 donations during January and February, due tot snow and flood-related cancellations.

"There could be a time my baby couldn't have access to blood and I couldn't imagine her needing a transfusion and not being able to get it," said Mullins.

So she is urging anyone who can spare the few minutes to donate blood, to do so, because her little girl is just one of many who need it to survive.

"It makes you really appreciate the people that are willing to donate blood when they don't have to," she said. "They don't know who is receiving it, but for someone like me it's just so special because it gives my baby life."

In response to the blood shortage, LEX 18 is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center for a blood drive on Thursday, March 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals can donate blood at either the Beaumont or Andover locations in Lexington, or at the Frankfort location.

If you donate, you will receive plenty of "freebies," including free chick-fil-a, a free Zips car wash, an LEX 18 squeeze mini-basketball and more.

Log ontoKY Blood Center's websitefor more information.