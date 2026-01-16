First woman to graduate from Stable Recovery program, celebrates 8 months sober

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — At just 28 years old, Shahana Roberts has proven it's possible to get your life back on track after addiction.

Roberts became the first female to graduate from the Stable Recovery Program, an addiction recovery center that combines equine therapy with building a healthier future. She completed the program after three months of intensive treatment.

"It feels really good, like it's a huge accomplishment and not only just graduating the program, but now I have employment," Roberts said. "Like I feel good about myself, I'm in my kids' lives. You know I can do things that they can be proud of, and really accomplish those things."

Roberts had been addicted to fentanyl and crack since she was 22. She now stands at her graduation eight months sober.

The therapeutic power of horses played a crucial role in her recovery journey.

"Being with horses is very therapeutic. Like, anytime I'm around a horse, it just completely calms my mind. Like I could be grooming a horse, and forget what I was mad about five seconds ago," Roberts said.

Her transformation impressed the program's house managers, who witnessed her growth firsthand.

"I met Shahana four weeks ago, and she's such a light. She's such a bright light in the room. She has real leadership skills. I mean, she's a very loving, caring person," said Teresa Smith, house manager.

Lindsey Blair, another house manager, echoed those sentiments.

"Watching her grow over these last three to four months has been amazing. She's just full of light. Just puts a smile on everybody's face. Her confidence is growing," Blair said.

Roberts credits her faith and determination to build a better future for herself and her family as key factors in her recovery.

"It took a lot of time to be able to get to a place to say I was proud of myself," Roberts said.

Her message to others struggling with addiction is one of hope and possibility.

"I just want to say that anything's possible because I came from a really bad place where I was really just putting a lot of substances in my body. I was homeless. I didn't have my kids, and I was just in a really dark place. And with hard work and effort and giving my most every single day, and actually taking the support from other people because they're out there. Like you can achieve greatness," Roberts said.

Roberts will now work full time for Spy Coast Farm in its rehabilitation center, taking every day one hoof at a time.

If you or someone you know dealing with addiction, you can contact the National Helpline: 800-662-4357.