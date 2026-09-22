Flash Flooding Causes Extensive Damage in Harlan County Communities

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Several communities in Harlan County are recovering after severe flash flooding overnight Monday into Tuesday caused widespread damage, prompted water rescues and forced some residents from their homes.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said some of the hardest-hit areas include Coxton, Brookside and Ages. According to estimates from the National Weather Service, between 4.5 and 5 inches of rain fell in portions of those communities between about 11 p.m. Monday and 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed flash flooding was occurring in central Harlan County during the overnight hours, reporting as much as 4.5 inches of rainfall in parts of the warned area by 1:25 a.m.

The heavy rainfall caused water levels to rise rapidly, leading to multiple water rescues. Fire departments, law enforcement agencies and rescue squad personnel worked throughout the night to reach residents and assist those trapped by floodwaters.

Despite the severity of the flooding, Mosley said officials were not aware of any deaths as of Tuesday morning.

The flooding left significant damage across the county. Officials reported damage to homes, vehicles and other private property, as well as roads, bridges, stream banks, culverts and waterline infrastructure.

Cleanup and repairs are expected to take time, and local officials said many residents in the affected communities will likely need assistance in the coming days.

Kentucky Highway 38 remains open near Brookside, but officials are urging drivers to use extreme caution due to mud-covered and slick sections of roadway. Significant damage was also reported along Ages Creek Road, Gabe's Branch Road and Wildcat Hollow.

Residents needing to report damage to county roads or culverts are asked to contact the Harlan County Road Department at 606-573-6536.