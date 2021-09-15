Flash flooding leads to significant road damage in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flash flooding hit several areas in Bath County Wednesday morning.

"It's mother nature," Joey McNabb, who lives in the area, said. "You can't fight it. Mother Nature is going to do what Mother Nature is going to do. You can't stop it."

When the waters receded some significant damage in Owingsville was revealed.

State and county roads crews were out all day repairing roads that were washed away by the floodwaters.

"That's our tax dollars hard at work right there," McNabb said.

He added that it's not unusual to see this type of damage.

"We got so many hills around here, there's only certain ways the water can go," he said.

"We're kind of used to it, seeing that kind of stuff," Bath County native, Jackie Huller, said.

Even so, both recognized the damage was pretty significant.

"It's bad," Huller said. "It's really bad."

Bath County Emergency Management has reported no injuries. However, officials are urging caution as the repairs to roads made Wednesday are temporary and there are still various other types of debris on the roadways.