Fleming County non-profit donates handmade quilts to young patients for comfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Shriner's Children's Hospital in Lexington got a comforting surprise after a non-profit out of Fleming County donated around 60 handmade quilts for kids on Thursday.

The non-profit, Fleming County Homemakers, was first started in 1996 by Violet Barbee and one other person. Barbee says they started with 25 a month and now have 60 or more.

They started the non-profit to bring a bit of comfort to kids going into surgery and keep that comfort with them throughout recovery.

"A lot of them are super excited. So many of them hug them and are just grateful. We have some repeat patients, and some of them typically ask for another blanket," said Katie Mendenhall, who is an Ambulatory Surgery Center Nurse Supervisor at Shriner's Children's Hospital in Lexington.

The non-profit has about 20 volunteers who dedicate their time to making blankets. Barbee says it takes about an hour to make one blanket.

"Another time we were here, I gave one to a little boy that had both of his legs amputated. He was just thrilled. He picks out quilts that I wouldn't think they would pick out," said Barbee.

"It's wonderful. We are very blessed with groups like this, and we're very thankful that they take their time. Time out of their day and lives to bring, especially this, handmade gifts to our kids," said Mendenhall.

Most of the fabric is donated to Fleming County Homemakers, and even some blankets are donated, too. A little tag is added to each blanket to remind kids they have a hug everywhere they go.

"We also have a lady that's 92 years old that crochets and knits these little hats, and we lay those on the desk, and people can pick them up whoever wants them," said Barbee.

If you'd like to be a helping hand, you can reach them on their Facebook page.

Barbee says being a part of the team means: "They can get the peace and comfort that we get from when we made them because we know we make them for somebody that's sick or needs a quilt."