Fleming County school bus forced off the road

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A school bus got stuck in a ditch after it was forced off the road Tuesday morning in the Hillsboro area.

The Fleming County school district said all the students and the bus driver are safe and doing well. Another school bus responded and transported the students safely to school.

The district thanked First Responders on Facebook; "We appreciate the quick response and assistance of the Hillsboro First Responders."

Superintendent Brian Creasman said parents who had questions about the incident can contact the Fleming County Schools District Office at 606-845-5851.