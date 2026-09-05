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Fleming County sheriff warns residents about jury duty phone scam

Scam Calls
Rodrigo Mondragon/Shutterstock.com
Stock image of an unknown caller popping up on a smartphone.
Scam Calls
Posted

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Fleming County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a phone scam in which callers are falsely claiming to be law enforcement officials and threatening victims over alleged jury duty issues.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said it has received reports of scam calls from someone claiming to be "Sgt. Hall" with the Fleming County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said there is no Sgt. Hall employed by the agency and confirmed the calls are fraudulent.

The sheriff's office urged anyone who receives such a call to hang up immediately and not provide any personal information or send money. Scammers may request payment through gift cards or ask victims to deposit cash into a Bitcoin ATM, according to the post.

Law enforcement officials are reminding residents to be cautious of unsolicited calls demanding money or personal information and to verify any claims directly with official agencies.

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