Fleming County woman dies in single-vehicle crash on way to work, officials report

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fleming County woman reportedly died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash while driving to work on Morehead Road.

The Fleming County Sheriff's Office reported that 43-year-old Felicia Rose, 43 was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the crash that occurred at around 5:20 a.m. on KY 32.

Officials said that Rose was traveling toward Morehead for work when her vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Rose was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Rose was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials added.

The department noted that the crash is under investigation.