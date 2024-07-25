Flight instructor shares his thoughts on the pilot shortage

“The next few years, we are going to lose about 20-25,000 pilots that are flying for airlines,” said Flight Instructor Nick Franklin.

Franklin, who teaches at NexGen, says the pilot shortage is a real struggle.

He understands that normal people only fly through the air when it's very important.

“As the baby boomers continue to retire, that puts a very large hole in the industry for commercial pilots,” said Kelli Gillispie, director of office operations.

Covering Kentucky Unusually high number of cars hitting buildings in Lexington raises questions Michael Berk

Franklin empathizes with the people who are inconvenienced. But he knows that since his job is in high demand, he will reap the benefits of the shortage.

“The pay has increased substantially over the last several years, even what it was compared to 10 years ago,” Franklin added.

Franklin has been training to be an airline pilot. It has taken him six and a half years to clock around 1,100 hours. 400 more, and he will be flying those big Boeing 737s.

“The opportunities I have in aviation, are unlimited pretty much for now,” said Franklin. He added, “It is really easy to get on anywhere, and it’s only going to get easier in the coming years.”