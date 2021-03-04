Flood cleanup continues in Lee County

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many Kentuckians have lost everything they own in this week's historic flooding. But in a time of tragedy, people are coming together to help each other.

Tim Brandenburg and his family lost everything in the flood. The family evacuated the home on Sunday and eventually came back to see it. However, his family had to take a boat, which Tim says was traumatizing.

"Going in your house, something you keep neat and clean, organized and all your stuff laying on the floor, upside down, even things we put up high, you know, the entertainment center fell over," Brandenburg said.

Brandenburg says he specifically built it to be one foot higher than the 100-year flood. That's worked in the past. However, water got in his home this year.

"You can see the water on the door. It's almost knee deep," Brandenburg said.

Jacqueline Nie

His friends, family and fellow National Guardsmen are helping Tim and his family get back on their feet.

"You've got people that experienced a bad flood, houses under water, a lifetime of collections and belongings, memories lost," Adam Zuniga, friend of Brandenburg, said.

With no end in sight to when they will be finished with the cleanup, Tim is trying to stay positive.

"I think we will survive. I don't want to be a victim, I want to be a survivor," Tim said.