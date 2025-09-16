Flood-damaged cars hiding in plain sight on used car lots across the US

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Past flooding across the United States has caused billions in damage, but experts say some of that destruction isn't visible to the naked eye — it's showing up in cars on used car lots nationwide.

"Criminals take advantage of situations and so while we don't like to think that people would do that, there are people that are involved in criminal activity and see this as an opportunity to buy vehicles cheap and sell them and have ways of doing so without disclosing that you know, this vehicle has water damage or flood damage," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, the AAA Public Affairs Manager.

Cars that sit in floodwaters can suffer long-term problems including wiring issues, mold and engine trouble. The damage isn't always immediately apparent to potential buyers.

A flood-damaged car can look clean and run fine while still harboring serious electrical issues underneath the hood. That's why experts say consumers should dig deeper before making a purchase.

"It's never fully fixed. I mean, you go to shut the door then your headlights come on or the radio starts playing. It can really not have any rhyme or reason and it can really be very expensive, exceeds the cost of the car," said David Powers, from Powers Transmission.

If you suspect a car has flood damage, experts recommend taking it to a qualified mechanic for inspection.

"In a lot of cases, a flood damaged car will have some type of musty smell inside of it. We'll raise it up and look at the undercarriage. We'll also look at the interior, pull the carpet back. We'll look at the mounting hardware for the seats… that type of thing. Check all the inside foam installation. We'll also do a vehicle scan on it to make sure there's no quirky codes in it and that type of thing," Powers said.

While buying used can save money upfront, purchasing a flood-damaged vehicle will cost significantly more in the long run due to ongoing mechanical and electrical problems.