Flood recovery efforts kick off for the second time in a few months

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the Kentucky River recedes in Clark County, the fire department says their community is now transitioning to recovery mode.

Theresa Trivette is one of those still dealing with the impacts of this weekend's weather. Her and her husband witnessed their most prized possessions destroyed right in front of them.

"It makes you want to shut down, honestly, and just try to not look at it, but at the same time it's kind of like a train wreck. You can't help but look at it and watch it," the Clark County native said.

She added that the recent weather changed the face of her backyard.

"I couldn't tell you how long my husband and I would just stand on that porch just staring at it and you just you get a sense of hopelessness," she noted.

Trivette tells me her boat sank while her chicken coop was crushed by a massive tree, which also held sentimental value.

"All the good memories you've had out there, and those are gone now," she said emotionally.

Clark County Fire Chief Steve Asbury understands what Trivette is going through because he's in the same position.

"First responders see this type of thing on a regular basis. But we never become numb to it. because we do see our neighbors, whom we care about in our community, and we care deeply about them," Asbury said. "We sympathize for them."

And no matter how many times Trivette has watched the river flood, the emotions still run high.

"You get so upset and angry about it," she said.

Now, she says she will focus on the recovery process, which has started again.

With so many possessions gone, Trivette says it will be a while before she can rest.