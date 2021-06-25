Flood survivors can get help registering for FEMA aid at new in-person support centers

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened in-person support centers in Madison, Perry, Lawrence, Rockcastle, Franklin, Greenup and Jackson counties to help flood victims register for federal assistance.

Historic storms in late February and early march uprooted thousands of Kentuckians and devastated parts of the year.

In April, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in the region because of the storms, which allowed FEMA to step in and begin offering assistance to survivors.

The following support centers will be open June 24-26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:



Madison County - Joint Information Center, 558 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond, KY 40475

Perry County – Hal Rogers Forum, 100 Bulldog Lane, Hazard, KY 41701

Lawrence County - Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY 41230

The following support center will be open June 28 and 29



Rockcastle County – Emergency Operations Center, 755 Progress Drive, Mount Vernon, KY 40456. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m. June 28 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 29.

The following support center will be open June 30-July 2



Franklin County - Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, 111 Professional Ct., Frankfort, KY 40601 Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The following support centers will be open July 1-3



Greenup County - Greenup County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Greenup, KY 41144

Jackson County – Emergency Operations Center, 1901 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee, KY 40447

“They have that in-person contact where people can sit down and go over letters, go over information, they can point things out to them that they didn’t quite understand,” said FEMA spokesperson Hattie Stallworth.

The deadline to register for FEMA’s individual assistance is July 8.

More than 3,300 Kentuckians have registered for individual assistance disaster grants across the 31 counties that qualify to receive disaster aid through the agency, according to Stallworth.

The counties with the highest number of registrants include Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, and Clay counties.

FEMA has provided more than $27 million in Kentucky to survivors, including nearly $5 million in individual assistance. The agency has also distributed more than $4 million in housing assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $3.4 million in low-interest loans to businesses affected by the severe storms between Feb. 28 and March 14.

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has also paid more than $18.9 million in flood insurance claims.

Individuals have several options to register for FEMA assistance:

