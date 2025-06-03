Flood victim Crystal Brown makes emotional return home in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — After historic flooding hit Franklin County in April, flood victim Crystal Brown told LEX18 she had so much damage to her home she had to stay at a relief hub.

"I've lost everything. I had a home on the 4th and I don't have a home on the 5th," Brown told LEX18 on April 21 at Capital Plaza Hotel.

She stayed at that hotel for thirty days, a hub where World Central Kitchen provided food to flood victims.

"From April 4 until a couple of days ago, we've been homeless," Brown said Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, LEX18 made the drive to visit Brown at her home on Kentucky Avenue.

"It's kind of of nice to be home...you appreciate it a whole lot more now," Brown noted.

Crystal reflected on the water levels at her home in April.

"It was over the windows," Brown said.

Heating and cooling systems had to be replaced at Brown's home.

"They changed some things in the house so that if it ever does flood again, it would be easier to repair the next time," Brown noted.

Living next to the Kentucky River, Brown provided perspective preparing for any future flood.

"You know that it can happen and it may happen again so you have to be prepared for what if," Brown said.

What's clear to Brown is the way the flood forced the community to come together.

"People we didn't speak to before we speak to now so the flood has really brought everybody closer so we're more connected now," Brown noted.

Now trying to return to a sense of normalcy, Brown is back in the home she's lived in less than a year.

"It's been a blessing, I'm thankful," Brown said.

Crystal is making that point while giving credit to FEMA, Red Cross and disaster relief officials who reached out to provide assistance to those impacted throughout Franklin County.