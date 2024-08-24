Flood With Love music festival helps Eastern Kentucky flood victims

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Versailles, the community is stepping up once again through fundraising efforts. The district is the site of a free event, the Flood with Love Music Festival, spanning two days downtown starting Friday.

"If people can have fun while raising money, then I can't think of anything better than that," the festival's co-coordinator, Robby Chadwell, said.

Flood with Love, now in its third year, started in 2022 when Chadwell and his team moved quickly organizing this event to help victims from the historic Eastern Kentucky floods.

"We planned it in ten days after the floods and raised like $5,000 for them and decided to do it again the next year," Chadwell said.

This year, proceeds go to Freedom Tiny Homes of Kentucky, a non-profit building tiny homes for veterans, and another non-profit, Hindman Settlement School, out of Eastern Kentucky.

"We started two years ago when they got hit really bad with the floods, and their whole bottom floor got wiped out, so we've been helping out ever since," Chadwell said.

That help is so impactful since Hindman Settlement School provides after school programs and reading programs for kids with dyslexia. Hindman also works to preserve Eastern Kentucky heritage through music.

"They have the pick and bow program. Actually, they'll be out tomorrow playing some...some of the students, and they teach traditional Appalachian musical instruments like the dulcimer and banjo.

Music at this festival comes from 14 bands, and while the sponsors pay mainly for the bands, money raised for the non-profits comes from the raffle and auction.

"Come out and spend some money and let's help some people out," Chadwell said.

Another way the Hindman Settlement School benefits from the money raised is to fight food insecurity. The Flood with Love Music Festival continues into August 24. Overall, the event features over 40 Kentucky Proud vendors.