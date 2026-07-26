Flood with Love Music Festival raises funds for Madison County flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Flood with Love Music Festival brought together around 600 people in Lexington to raise funds for those affected by the Madison County floods in June.

The event featured music and food while raising funds for organizations that support people across central Kentucky. This year marked the festival's 5th year.

This year's event also introduced the launch of the Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund with Kentucky 811, which provides immediate assistance to communities impacted by floods, tornadoes and other disasters. The fund provides essentials like food, shelter and emergency supplies, as well as support for volunteers and responders.

Event organizer Robbie Chadwell said being united is important now more than ever.

"You know that's the heart and soul of this is a community, and you know, just let people know that you're not alone and you have people in the community to support you. So -- I think that's important to go forward in the future for -- everything," Chadwell said.

Those who were unable to attend but would like to help can donate at floodwithlove-ky.com.