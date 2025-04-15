Floodwaters destroy Frankfort football's weight room, team rises above disaster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort High School's football team is facing an unexpected challenge off the field after recent storms left their weight room severely damaged by flooding.

The team's field house, like much of Kentucky's capital city, was inaccessible at the beginning of the week due to extensive storm damage that impacted the area.

Head Coach Steven Davis was stunned by the extent of the flooding in the team's weight room.

"I just couldn't believe how high it got," Davis said.

The players were equally shocked by the damage. Junior Grayson Fisher summed up the situation by simply stating: "Life's not fair."

Despite the setback, Fisher emphasized that the team is focused on their response rather than dwelling on circumstances beyond their control.

"Not everyone is going to have that perfect life, perfect opportunities. Just got to do what you can, and make the best out of every situation," Fisher said.

Coach Davis has used the situation as a teaching moment for his team, comparing it to unexpected challenges they face on the field.

"It's the same thing with football, right? We got situations occur that we maybe didn't gameplan for this week, right?" Davis explained.

The team quickly adapted to their new reality, working together to strip the weight room of its turf, weight plates, and barbells. But their response extended beyond their own facilities.

"Lend a hand where you can, right? Go, go check in, see if somebody needs some help," Davis told his players.

Despite the difficulties, Davis sees an opportunity for growth through adversity.

"This situation right here that we're in, it's gonna make us stronger, not only as a team, but as a community," he said.

