Floodwaters swamp Kentucky roadways, warnings remain in effect

Floodwaters swamped multiple Kentucky roadways late Saturday night and into Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, flood warnings are in effect for Jefferson, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Franklin, Scott, Harrison Owen and Grant counties until 12:30 p.m.

Widespread rainfall continues with the heaviest still to our west. This line of strong rain will migrate east through Sunday PM. Flooding is already occurring in areas from the last couple of rounds and with this next round, those problems will likely get worse. #18StormTracker pic.twitter.com/zGs7JUlGVh — Seth Phillips (@SethPhillipsWx) February 28, 2021

The following flood conditions have been reported:

Harrison County



Grays Run in Cynthiana is out of its banks. (8:55 a.m.)

Knott County

Trace Fork of Caney Road is impassable. (10:30 a.m.)

Knox County

High water is over the road in the Hazel Fork Creek Community near Gray. (10:01 a.m.)

Leslie County



Sections of Camp Creek Road along Camp Creek near Wendover-Hurricane Creek Road are impassable. (8:35 a.m.)

Rt. 3425, Dry Hill Macintosh Road is impassible between Mountain Parkway and Owls Nest Road. (8:35 a.m.)

Menifee County



Hwy. 713 is closed due to high water flooding over the road. (7:10 a.m.)

Multiple areas of Hwy. 1274 are shut down.

Hwy. 460 shut down due to water across the road near 7000 block.

Powell County



Adams Ridge reported as having water in the roadway. An alternate route is being used. (7 a.m.)

Water covering the road on Mountain Parkway at mile marker 16.

Scott County



Double Culvert Road and Rogers Gap Road are impassable due to high water. (9:48 a.m.)

Sebree Road at Longlick Pike is impassable due to high water. (9:08 a.m.)

Luke Road is impassable at Eagle Creek due to high water. (9:53 a.m.)

Shelby County

The 6500 block of Cropper Road is impassable due to high water. (8:10 a.m.)

The 300 block of Eminence Pike is not passable due to water in the roadway. (8:10 a.m.)