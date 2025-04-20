Floyd Co. Schools working with law enforcement to investigate social media threats

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Floyd County Schools officials say they are working with law enforcement to investigate threatening posts circulating on social media, according to a post on social media from the school district.

The post states that, "due to the active and ongoing nature of the investigation," district officials are unable to provide additional details.

The post also says, "We take all such matters seriously and have immediately coordinated with the Kentucky State Police, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, and other appropriate agencies to investigate the situation thoroughly." In addition, the post adds, "We want to reassure our students, families, staff, and community members that the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools remains our highest priority."

The district emphasized that student and staff safety remains their highest priority and promised updates as more information becomes available.

