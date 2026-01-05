Floyd County reports 21 cases of pertussis as whooping cough spreads

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Floyd County Health Department has confirmed 21 cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, with four new cases identified in 2026 following 17 confirmed cases in 2025.

Health officials issued a public update Monday due to the potential for wider exposure in the community. The department typically does not issue public notifications for isolated cases that don't pose a broader risk.

"At this time, due to the number of notifications already issued and the community is well informed, no further public updates regarding these cases will be posted," Martha Ellis, Floyd County Health Department director, wrote in the announcement.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can cause severe complications, particularly in infants and young children. The bacterial infection spreads through respiratory droplets when infected individuals cough or sneeze.