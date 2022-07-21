LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Three weeks ago today the Allen shooting in Floyd County left three law enforcement officers and a K-9 officer dead. Now, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Darrin Lawson who was also shot that day is speaking about his recovery experience.

"I took a round to the leg about two or three inches down, just below the knee,” says Deputy Lawson.

Over the last few weeks, Lawson has undergone seven surgeries and is preparing for his eighth tomorrow. When asked about the physical and emotional toll of so many surgeries in such a short amount of time. Lawson says, "I definitely feel like that I’ve been through the ringer; my body is tired I’m tired. It's kind of a pain, you know it never really goes away."

Lawson says his fiancée Madyson and his two-year-old daughter are helping him get through this tough time. He spoke about the legacy of the three officers who didn't make it home that day.

"They devoted their lives to that county and the residents of that county should recognize them, and honor them for what they've done. So, and then Jake, he...he had a wonderful life ahead of him,” shared Lawson.

Lawson says the community support throughout his recovery has been amazing. He adds that events like this one serve as a reminder of the support that law enforcement needs every day.

He says, "Just because something bad has happened, you know that doesn't mean that they just gotta jump out there and start supporting us, you know. We need support every day -- not just in the bad times, we need it in the good times too."

Now, as he continues his recovery, he says wants to continue his law enforcement career saying he doesn't think he's made to do anything else.

"Hopefully I can get this leg completely healed and able to do the same things that I was doing before, you know before it happened. If we can get back to that, then I’ll definitely have my uniform back on,” says Lawson