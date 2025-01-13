Flu and norovirus cases continue to rise locally and nationally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are inching closer to the peak season of illnesses and doctor's offices nationwide are seeing a high number of flu and norovirus cases.

Dr. Katrina Hood is a pediatrician at Pediatric Adolescent Associates in Lexington. She said her office has seen illnesses that are both highly contagious and can infect the whole family.

"Lots of influenza A or as people say the flu," said Dr. Hood. "We are seeing some stomach bugs. I know across the nation we are seeing a large amount of norovirus, which is a type of stomach flu."

Dr. Hood said if you're are trying to distinguish between the two, here's what to look for:

"When we say flu, even though sometimes it is associated with stomach bug, we are really talking about flu, meaning influenza," explained Dr. Hood. "So influenza is what people will get their flu shot for which is to help prevent influenza, a nasty feverish cough, makes you really sick, especially babies an elderly people. It can be really hard on them."

Dr. Hood said norovirus can last anywhere from 24 hours to up to five days.

"So norovirus is the one where people talk about the types of viruses that go around on a cruise ship because it is so contagious that everybody on the cruise ship ends up with it," said Dr. Hood. "It's kind of been nicknamed the cruise ship virus, but it is also a very well known virus that causes lots of stomach flu, which is what a lot of people refer to, but really it's more of a stomach bug."

Dr. Hood recommends these preventative measures to help limit the spread.

First, get your flu shot. Second, have your kids wash their hands with soap and water while singing the ABC's. Third, when cleaning surfaces in your home or classroom, use bleach if possible. It's the only way to kill the the virus.

"Really the peak is coming I think," said Hood. "When we look into late January or February because we are all inside, not able to get outside and play, it keeps everybody in, which means you are playing inside near people and touching surfaces. When we touch surfaces and then touch our face, we are going to end up with the stomach bug or we are going to end up with the flu."

Dr. Hood also recommends teaching your kids how germs spread to help them think twice before touching their face or mouth.