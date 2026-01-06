Flu cases in Fayette County outpacing last year, arriving earlier than expected

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flu activity in Fayette County is already outpacing last year's numbers and arriving earlier than expected, according to health department data.

"We are higher than we were last year at this time. We're also seeing it a little bit earlier in the season than we were last year too, so, but flu is seasonal, so it's just a roller coaster," Hollie Sands said.

Sands works with the Fayette County-Lexington Health Department, which tracks both influenza A and B. These strains tend to rise and fall throughout the season, but right now cases are climbing.

Symptoms can vary from person to person but typically include runny nose, cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue and aches.

Sands recommends children keep their hands away from their face and when washing their hands, sing the entirety of "Happy Birthday."

Schools are also taking precautions by sending letters home reminding parents to seek medical care when needed.

"Don't send your child to school if they're sick, right? That's the number one thing that we ask," Sands said.

Currently, about one in four emergency room visits in Fayette County are tied to respiratory illness. Not all cases are flu, but there's enough sickness for health experts to urge caution.

Health officials recommend staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and covering coughs, small steps that can make a big difference in preventing the spread of illness.