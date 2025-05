NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Emergency Management reported that as of 2 p.m. on Thursday, north Main Street between Oak and Maple Street is closed in Nicholasville due to a "fluid spill."

Crews are currently cleaning up the scene and officials estimated that lanes will be reopened at 3 p.m.

The Nicholasville Police Department asked the public to avoid the downtown area until the scene is cleared.