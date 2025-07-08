Flynn brothers featured in "Brothers in Arms" storytelling tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday, Lexington is pausing to remember two native sons who gave their lives in World War II.

The Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center is hosting a deeply moving ceremony and exhibit featuring Ray and Turner Flynn, decorated soldiers from the "greatest generation" with ties to Irvine.

They're part of a book written by Kevin Callahan.

"When we started it was really hard to get in contact with families," Callahan said.

Callahan is making a stop in Lexington on the "Brothers In Arms" storytelling tour. He published the book five years ago. The tour is highlighting stories of American brothers who died in World War II.

Pages 200 and 201 are dedicated to Turner and Ray Flynn from Station Camp, Kentucky.

"If you go back to the U.S. 1930 census and look up the Flynn family, the address just says 'dirt road,' there's no house number, no street name, just 'dirt road," Callahan said.

From a Kentucky dirt road in Estill County, the Flynn brothers would go on to fight in some of the fiercest battles of World War II.

Turner, who's infantry is charged with taking Beaucoudray, earned the Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart.

Ray, who fought in Normandy, earned the Purple Heart.

Callahan met with one of their sisters, Marie, who had a collection of the brothers' medals and two photographs.

"They just had those two photographs of the two brothers and it's probably an example where the first time they ever had a photograph of them was when they joined the United States Army," Callahan noted.

Their story and ultimate sacrifice is in Callahan's book.

"This is my way of service. It's been a real honor and privilege for me to get to know these families and to help share these stories," Callahan added.

Callahan, who started the project for his book more than a decade ago, will visit ten cities in ten days during his current stretch for the "Brothers in Arms" storytelling tour.